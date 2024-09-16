TSMC crackdown blows lid off fake doctors’ booming business

Hyderabad: Fake doctors thriving in the city are posing grave risk to the masses by providing treatment without any qualifications.

In the recent times, as many as 300 FIRs were lodged against the fake doctors throughout the State even as the Telangana Medical Council said that it was illegal for the RMPs and PMPs to do practice or write prescriptions.

The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has been cracking the whip on the fake doctors by taking up special drives in recent times. Recently, the health task force and anti-quackery teams of the TSMC raided some primary health centres, hospitals, physiotherapy centres in the State and found several irregularities. The Council has also found that some of these unqualified doctors were performing abortions. Some of the Ayurveda, Physiotherapy and Unani doctors were also found giving allopathy treatment, which was not only resulting in endangering the lives but also leaving the qualified doctors jobless. The Council has argued that the fake doctors with their limited knowledge were providing treatment and risking the lives of patients.

The team on Sunday took up the drive at LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Musarambagh, Vanasthalipuram, Gurramguda, Shahid Nagar and others.

The Medical Council Chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar and Vice-Chairman Dr G Srinivas supervised the drive and ensured the fake doctors were arrested. During these inspections, 20 people were illegally given various types of antibiotics, steroids and narcotic injections by fake doctors and collected evidence.

The Medical Council said that cases will be filed against these 20 fake doctors under NMC Act 34, 54.

The vice chairman Dr Srinivas said that so far, about 300 FIRs were lodged across Telangana and further inspections would continue. The vice chairman said that the RMP / PMPs are not real doctors and they should not practice any medicine, they have no educational qualification to do so and they were setting up boards and doing illegal medicine and playing with the lives of the people.

Chairman Dr Mahesh warned that action would be taken against every fake doctor who was doing illegal things.