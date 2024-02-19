TSNAB asks to change movie name ‘Gaanja Shankar’

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) issued a notice to the makers of the upcoming film ‘Gaanja Shankar’, asking the crew to change the title due to potential glorification of drug use.

The notice was issued following the release of the movie’s trailer, which reportedly depicts the protagonist, a vagabond involved in the leafy vegetable business, with visuals suggesting a connection to the illegal cannabis plant. The TSNAB stated, “Depicting the protagonist character as involved in ganja business and glorifying his acts, and the title itself ‘Ganja Shankar,’ will create a negative impact on the viewers, especially students and youth.”

The TSNAB further directed the filmmakers to remove ‘Ganja’ from the title and avoid any objectionable scenes related to Ganja or other narcotics and psychotropic substances. Failure to comply could result in legal action against responsible individuals under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

