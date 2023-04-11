TSPSC paper leak case: Various student organisations unveil posters

Hyderabad: Various student organisations on Monday unveiled a poster demanding a comprehensive inquiry to be conducted with the sitting judge of the High Court on TSPSC paper leakage.

Member of the Student's Federation of India (SFI) stated that there was no response from the government regarding the TSPSC paper leakage and also demanded a comprehensive investigation with the sitting judge of the High Court and a compensation of Rs 20,000 per month to the affected students.