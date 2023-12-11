TSRTC conductor issues ticket to woman, corporation orders inquiry

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday took action against a bus conductor who issued a ticket to a woman travelling in a TSRTC bus in Nizamabad district despite the free travel facility for women introduced across the State on Saturday.

On Sunday, a video was going viral on social media that the TSRTC bus conductor was seen issuing tickets despite the free travel for women in TSRTC under Mahalakshmi scheme was implemented on Saturday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a video taken on a mobile phone in a Bodhan-bound bus from Nizamabad, a person is heard saying the bus conductor issued tickets to women passengers. A burka-clad woman is seen in the clip. The conductor is also seen defending his action. It’s clear from the ticket posted on social media that the woman was travelling in a Palle Velugu bus.

After a video of the bus conductor issuing a Rs 90 ticket to a woman went viral, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar posted on ‘X’ that an inquiry has been ordered into the issue of a ticket to a woman under the Bodhan depot of Nizamabad district. “The concerned conductor has been kept in the depot. Departmental action will be taken against him after the investigation,” he said.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women, girls and transgenders, who are domiciles of Telangana, can travel for free in TSRTC buses anywhere in the State without any restriction. They can travel free in Palle Velugu and Express buses across the State after showing their identity card.