TSRTC introduces T-9 ticket in village light bus

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a key decision for the passengers of rural areas to reduce their financial burden. ‘T-9’ tickets have been made available for women and senior citizens traveling in the village light bus starting from Sunday.

The corporation which is already offering T-24, T-6 and F-24 tickets in Greater Hyderabad has decided to make T-9 tickets available for the convenience of people of rural and urban areas. On Friday, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar unveiled the poster of the ‘T-9’ ticket at Bus Bhavan. He said that this ticket will be available at conductors of the village light buses.

According to TSRTC, T-9 Ticket is applicable to women and senior citizens traveling in village light buses. This ticket is valid only from 9am to 6pm. The management of TSRTC has fixed the price of Rs 100 for T9 ticket. Exemption on toll gate charges. The Corporation has announced that through this ticket, each person will save Rs 20 to Rs 40. Senior citizens above 60 years can get a T9 ticket by showing their Aadhaar card to the conductors for age verification. Conductors will issue these tickets only from 9 am to 4 pm. This ticket is valid within the state of Telangana.

“Several hundreds of people travel in the rural Velugu bus every day. Most of them are women and senior citizens. With the intention of reducing the financial burden on them, TSRTC has launched T9 tickets in the rural Velugu buses. With this ticket, one can travel within a range of 60 kilometers by paying Rs 100. The commuters should avail this facility and patronize the institution,” said Sajjanar.

He reminded that T-24, T-6 and F-24 tickets have already been made available in the Greater Hyderabad limits and they are getting an unexpected response from the passengers. He said that for the first time T9 ticket has been introduced for rural passengers, as the tickets are getting good response.

Chief Operating Officer (CVO) Dr V Ravinder, Joint Director Dr Sangram Singh G Patil, Executive Directors (EDs), PV Muni Shekhar, Purushottam, Krishna Kant, CTM Jeevan Prasad, CME and others were present at the launch of ‘T-9 Ticket’ poster.