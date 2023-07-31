Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
TSRTC launches special ladies’ bus service today
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run an exclusive ‘Ladies Special Metro Express’ bus service for the IT corridor from July 31, Monday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run an exclusive ‘Ladies Special Metro Express’ bus service for the IT corridor from July 31, Monday. According to TSRTC, the special ladies’ bus service is a pilot project from JNTU to Wave Rock to ensure a hassle-free commute during office hours.
The bus, which will begin operating from 9 am from JNTU, will travel through Forum/Nexus Mall, Hitch City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle, and ICICI Towers.
More routes will be added depending on the necessity, said an official at RTC.
