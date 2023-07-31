TSRTC launches special ladies’ bus service today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run an exclusive ‘Ladies Special Metro Express’ bus service for the IT corridor from July 31, Monday. According to TSRTC, the special ladies’ bus service is a pilot project from JNTU to Wave Rock to ensure a hassle-free commute during office hours.

The bus, which will begin operating from 9 am from JNTU, will travel through Forum/Nexus Mall, Hitch City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle, and ICICI Towers.

More routes will be added depending on the necessity, said an official at RTC.