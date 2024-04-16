  • Menu
TSRTC to reduce bus operations between 12 pm and 4 pm

Hyderabad: In view of scorching heat and reduced public activity in the afternoon hours, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to cut down bus operations between 12 pm and 4 pm duly providing minimal operations.

According to TSRTC, early-hour trips will be available from 5 am onwards on all routes, and again, late-hour trips from 4 pm to 12 am, with trips available on all routes effective April 17 for the convenience of the public.

Furthermore, officials urge the public to refrain from venturing out during the afternoon to avoid the intense heat.

