Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
TSRTC to reduce bus operations between 12 pm and 4 pm
Highlights
Hyderabad: In view of scorching heat and reduced public activity in the afternoon hours, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has...
Hyderabad: In view of scorching heat and reduced public activity in the afternoon hours, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to cut down bus operations between 12 pm and 4 pm duly providing minimal operations.
According to TSRTC, early-hour trips will be available from 5 am onwards on all routes, and again, late-hour trips from 4 pm to 12 am, with trips available on all routes effective April 17 for the convenience of the public.
Furthermore, officials urge the public to refrain from venturing out during the afternoon to avoid the intense heat.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS