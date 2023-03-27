TSRTC to rollout new 16 AC sleeper buses today

Catering to the requirements of long distance passengers Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to launch AC sleeper buses for the first time with high-tech features for the comfort of passengers. In the first phase, 16 AC sleeper buses are being put into use. These buses, designed to compete with private buses, will be available to passengers from today. The travelling experience of the passengers to commute will change henceforth. TSRTC will run these 16 new AC sleeper buses on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubbali in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.





It has recently launched new super luxury 630 buses, eight non-AC sleeper cum seater buses and four non-AC sleeper buses with the intention of providing better and quality services to the passengers. The response from passengers is overwhelming. TSRTC management has decided to make available new AC sleeper buses with state-of-the-art facilities to reach more people going to distant places. Like the non-AC sleeper buses, the AC sleeper buses are christened as 'Lahari-AmmaodiAnubhuthi'. The 16 new AC sleeper buses will be inaugurated at 9.30 am today by Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, MD, V C Sajjanar, and other senior officials on the Vijayawada route in LB Nagar.





The latest technology has been added to the AC sleeper buses that are being introduced. In view of the safety of the passengers, the buses have been provided with a tracking system and panic button facility. They will be connected to the TSRTC control room which will be informed by pressing the panic button if the passengers face any problems. Officials will respond and take action quickly through this information.





The 12-metre-long AC sleeper buses have a capacity of 30 berths with lower 15 and upper 15. There will be a water bottle facility along with a mobile charging facility at the berths. Reading lamps have been installed at each berth. Free Wi-Fi facility is also available in these buses. There are LED display boards in the front and back of the bus to display the details of the destinations. For the safety of the passengers, the buses are equipped with security cameras, and each bus also has a reverse parking assistance camera. The buses come installed with state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS) and a public address system.