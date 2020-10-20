TSSPDCL assures to restore power supply 

Hyderabad: The losses to the power distribution system in the GHMC region due to rains and floods at Rs 2 crore is estimated by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL). On Monday, Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy and other Directors of Discom visited several parts of the city and took stock of the situation and checked the status of repairs carried out by Hafiz Baba Nagar 's workers in Old City.

Speaking later to the media, Raghuma Reddy said that during the rains and floods that followed, several electrical poles fell down and transformers were destroyed. "With the support of 6,000 employees, we have carried out repair work on 95 per cent of the city. We are sure that by Monday night, we will restore power to all the affected areas," he added. He also proposed that apartment complex owners move metres in the cellars to the upper floors to save them from flooding. In case the owners of the complexes wish to switch the metres to higher floors, he assured them of assistance. In the cellar sections, please do not touch the metres or power lines. In any cellar filled with rainwater, we will immediately stop the supply of electricity,' he said.

The TSSPDCL head said that during the deluge alone, 500 transformers were destroyed in the Musi command area. He announced that with the aid of diesel generators, the Discom began pumping out floodwater from all substations in low-lying areas of the city. The CMD of TSSPDCL. He visited various colonies in the Hyderabad South and Central Circles which was most affected by the floods.

On inspection, the CMD said 42 power poles and 20 distribution transformers in Hafeez Baba Nagar were damaged. Also in Nadeem Colony, 22 power poles and 7 distribution transformers were damaged. Currently, supply to 139 distribution transformers in Hyderabad has been cut off due to flooding in apartment cellars and streets. TSSPDCL is repairing damaged and damaged electrical equipment at its own cost as per the directions of the State government. Customers do not have to give any money to anyone. If someone demands money for electrical equipment, they can call 100/1912 or text the full details to the following Chief General Managers: CGM Metro Zone: 94408 13836; CGM Rangareddy Zone: 94408 13842; CGM Rural Zone: 83319 98335; CGM Medical Zone: 83319 98336.

Electricity consumers and the general public should not touch power poles, wires and transformers under any circumstances. Consumers are urged to bring their company's attention in the event of an electrical emergency. Outside the house, the use of switchboards in apartment cellars is a false precaution. Complaints regarding any emergency regarding electricity can be made by calling the 1912/100 / local fuse of call office as well as the special control room 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382071574 of the power department. CMD urged consumers to lodge complaints through the TSSPDCL mobile phone app.

Apart from CMD, Company Directors T Srinivas, J Srinivasa Reddy, S Swamy Reddy, CGM Metro Zone Narasimha Swamy, Superintending Engineer Khaza Abdul Rahman, Divisional Engineers and other officials were also present on the occasion.