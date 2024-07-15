TSUTF urges promotions for aided teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) Hyderabad district committee meeting was held on Sunday.

The members urged the State government to continue the process of promoting teachers and requested that the government make procedural decisions to ensure justice for senior teachers. During the meeting, several resolutions were passed, including requests to the State government to take up the promotion process for aided teachers, appoint scavengers, release pending DAs, and announce the PRC immediately.

TSUTF District Vice President Nagaraju, State Committee Member Narasimha Reddy, and Minority Residential State Leaders Srinivas and Prabhakar participated in the meeting.