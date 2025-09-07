Tumbling records sweeten auctions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been witnessing records tumble sweetly every year at Ganesh laddu auctions. With each passing year, the size of the laddu at various pandals as well as the amount it fetches has been increasing steadily, reflecting the sacredness attached to the laddus auctioned, headlining Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Saturday, the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, standing prominently at the top of the charts and setting a new record, the Ganesh laddu at Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda Jagir was auctioned for a staggering Rs 2.32 crore. This price is said to be the highest ever recorded in the Telugu States. It is followed by the laddu at My Home Bhooja auctioned for an impressive Rs 51.77 lakh and then comes the ‘Bangaru laddu’ of the Balapur Ganesh, which went for Rs 35 lakh on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s most popular Balapur Ganesh, 21-kg gold-coated laddu with 2 kg silver plate, which is believed to bring good luck, health, wealth and prosperity, was purchased by Lingala Dasharath Goud from Karmanghat. Last year, Kolan Shanker Reddy, a local resident, got it for Rs 30.1 lakh.

The local samithi, which commenced the auction at Rs 1,116 saw bids crossing Rs 30 lakh in no time and Dasharath came out successful, having bid it for Rs 35 lakh. A total of 38 participants took part in the bidding, including seven from outside the village. The auction of the laddu was organised under the aegis of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, which has been conducting this for the last three decades. Its first auction was in 1994, when the laddu went for Rs 450.

After winning, Dasharath said: “Balapur Ganesh is very close to my heart, and finally, Lord Ganesha blessed me with this laddu. “I have been coming for the laddu auction for the last six years and by God’s grace, this time I got it. I am really happy,” he exulted.

Last year, the Ganesh laddu at Richmond Villas was auctioned for about Rs 1.87 crore. This time, it was auctioned for a whopping Rs 2.32 crore. The auction was organized by the RV Vidya Charitable Trust. Around 100 villa owners come together and formed four groups to bid for the 10-kg laddu. Each group contributed their highest bid in the auction. “All the amount generated will be used for charity,” said Shailesh Reddy, one of the villa owners in Richmond Villas.

On Thursday, the laddu at My Home Bhooja near Gachibowli was auctioned for an impressive Rs 51.77 lakh. Kondapalli Ganesh, a resident of My Home Bhooja, placed the highest bid and secured the laddu. Last year, the laddu here was auctioned for Rs 29 lakh.

Another Ganesh laddu in the city fetched Rs 12.51 lakh at the New Star Bhakta Samaj, an ancient Pochamma temple in Attapur. The laddu was bought by Gummadi Brothers Bhupal Reddy. About 50 members participated in the auction, beating the previous record. Gummadi Brothers Bhupal Reddy paid an additional Rs 1.35 lakh for the laddu, compared to what last year’s laddu yielded.

The auctions, held as a part of the Ganesh festivities, highlight the importance of religious contributions and the blending of customs and has become a long-standing tradition, symbolizing faith and devotion, while also serving as a source of charitable funds.

