Banks sanction loans worth Rs 25,604 cr to priority sector

Guntur: District collector A Thameem Ansariya said that the various banks in the district had sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs 25,604 crore to the priority sector till December 31 last year. She unfurled the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds here on Monday, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, she explained the loans sanctioned to the priority sector and development works taken up, and welfare schemes implemented in the district.

She recalled that 1,143 vacant teacher posts were filled through Mega DSC in the district and education standards improved in the government schools. Earlier, she received guard of honour from the police, NCC Cadets and Scouts. She presented awards to the employees for rendering best services.

Guntur district joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, district revenue officer NSK Khajavali, and Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, MTMC commissioner Aleem Basha were among those who received the best performance awards. MLA Galla Madhavi, Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal, GMC commissioner Mayur Ashok were among those who participated.