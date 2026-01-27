‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ to save MGNREGA: Dy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said Raj Bhavan Chalo would be organized on Tuesday to save MGNREGA scheme. Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, “Besides the Raj Bhavan Chalo, a 5-km padayatra would be organized in each taluk. Protests will be held at each panchayat levels. It is shocking that the Centre is trying to destroy a scheme like MGNREGA which came into being 20 years ago under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. It guaranteed employment for rural people.”

“We were to gherao the BJP party office, but we have decided to do a Raj Bhavan Chalo instead. All legislators must participate in this mandatorily. District in charge ministers, legislators, panchayat members will participate in the padayatra along with MGNREGA beneficiaries,” he added.

“Every year works worth Rs 6,000 were carried out under MGNREGA in Karnataka. It provided jobs to rural people. We are ready to take decision about this in the Assembly as well. We will continue our protest under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi until MGNREGA is reintroduced,” he said.

Asked what decision would be taken in the Assembly, he said, “We will resolve to urge the Centre to withdraw the new law. It should be revoked in the same way Farm law was revoked. BJP ruled states are not saying anything about it, but it is impossible to implement the new scheme. Let the Centre provide funds for the new scheme.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would be the CM in 2028, he said, “Leave that topic aside. Why talk negative things on a good day like today.” Asked about irregularities in MGNREGA scheme, he said, “Those accusing us of irregularities can come for a debate. Either Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda or myself will participate in the debate. If that is the case, why did they give the award to Kanakapura taluk? If there is ireegularity, let them take action.”

Asked about tenure of Chairmen of Corporations having ended, he said, “The government has informed that the tenure was for a period of two years or until further notification. Until there is a notification, the MLAs will continue in their responsibilities in the respective Corporations. This is the party decision.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy saying that he would become the CM for the sake of his father, he said, “We are here to serve the people, not the family. Let him talk about the aspirations of his family, we will work for the people of the nation.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy mentioning his name during the JDS convention in Hassan district, he said, “He won’t feel alive if he doesn’t remember me.”

Asked about H D Deve Gowda’s statement that the arrest was made inside the house, he said, “There is only one law for everyone in this country. You need to tell me if different law is needed for different people.”

Asked about Governor writing a letter to the President about the Joint session, he said, “I don’t have any information on this. The Governor could have read the entire speech and stayed till the national anthem. It is his duty to read the speech. Similar things have happened in other states too.”

The DCM extended greetings to the people of the state and the country on the 77th Republic Day celebrations today. We are doing the job of saving the Constitution. Our government is committed to saving Constitution and democracy.

“We are inviting the Guarantee Implementation committee chairmen and members for Kanakotsava in the state. In Kanakapura, 72,000 women will draw Rangoli on guarantee schemes. We have organized a Rangoli competition for urban women on January 28,” he explained.