BJP upholds internal democracy through organisational elections says Laxman

Hyderabad: K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha National President and the party’s National Returning Officer, has highlighted the vital importance of internal democracy and strict adherence to the party constitution. Addressing a meeting on Monday after being felicitated by State BJP President N Ramachander Rao, Laxman shared his insights on the organisational framework that recently saw Nitin Nabin elected as the BJP National President.

He noted that JP Nadda, as the outgoing National President, consistently recognised the contributions of ordinary workers. This commitment to the grassroots was reflected in the appointment of the election management team, which included senior leaders such as MP Rekha Verma, MP Naresh Bansal from Uttarakhand, and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra. Together, they guided the national election process to its successful conclusion through rigorous coordination.

Laxman explained that the Sanghatana Parva is celebrated within the BJP as a festival of democracy. The party constitution stipulates that organisational elections are held every three years to sustain internal democratic health. Although the recent cycle was slightly delayed due to state-level polls and other national circumstances, Laxman emphasised that the process was carried out with complete transparency.

Returning officers were appointed at state, district, and mandal levels to oversee the elections of the State Council and the state presidential posts. This ensures that the leadership reflects the will of the ground-level workers rather than being imposed from above.

Laxman stressed that party workers must not only understand the BJP’s ideology but also meticulously study the party constitution, including eligibility criteria and norms, to ensure all actions are well-informed. He pointed out that, unlike other political parties where leadership decisions are often made informally, the BJP conducts its elections openly and places all details in the public domain. He recalled acting as an election officer in Warangal as early as 1989, demonstrating the party’s long-standing commitment to these practices. He noted that even during challenging periods or war-like national situations, the party strives to maintain its election schedule to prevent the stagnation of leadership.

According to records maintained at the Delhi headquarters, the BJP has over 14 crore voters, including 12 lakh active members. Reaffirming the party’s accountability, Laxman noted that in Telangana alone, the BJP has 42 lakh primary members and 36,000 active members. He highlighted that an appeals committee, headed by Radha Mohan Singh at the national level, resolved complaints from across the country, while a similar committee addressed issues within Telangana. This mechanism ensures that any internal disputes regarding the election process are handled with judicial-like scrutiny, reinforcing the trust of the cadre in the system.

Laxman contrasted this structured approach with the Congress and other regional parties, where he alleged that presidents are often chosen informally or remains heading the party for life without elections. In the BJP, however, even the registration of membership by MLAs is handled through formal online systems to ensure accountability and prevent the creation of “paper members.” The organisational elections, he concluded, remain a model of transparency that sets the party apart by empowering its workers and sustaining democratic traditions. This process, he argued, is the reason the BJP continues to grow as a disciplined and mission-oriented political force in India.