Two-day national meet on Shivaji at Srisailam on Dec 24 & 25

Hyderabad: Samskruti Foundation chairman Dr C Umamaheswara Rao on Tuesday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji's administrative and military reforms were as relevant today as they were in his time.

Keeping this in view, a two-day national conference 'Chhatrapati Shivaji's lessons for Modern India' is being conducted at Srisailam (AP) on December 24 and 25.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao said the conference is sponsored by the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, in collaboration with Shivaji Spoorthi Kenda, Srisailam, and the Mythic Society, Bengaluru.

The conference is divided into four parts. Researchers and eminent persons who have done extensive research on Shivaji will speak during the two days.

Rao said on the first day Dr Ajith Apte, Dr SL Bapat, Girish Joshi, Panduranga Balkawade would speak on administrative techniques and reforms.

On the second day Rao himself, Prof. Umesh Kadam, Prof. Srinivas Kulkarni, Sudhir Thorate would speak on revenue and tax systems implemented during Shivaji's rule. Dr. Anuradha Kulkarni, Prof.I Lakshmi and Prof.Vidya Deodhar would speak on respect for women and their welfare during his rule.

Lt-Gen K Ramachandra Rao, Vikram Singh Mohite, Hemant Mahajan and Vice-Admiral Muralidhar Pawar would speak on Military Strategy and Tactics.

Dr. H Hemanath Rao, chairman, Samskruti Adhyana Kendra, (a wing of Samskruti Foundation) and director Dr U M Chaudhari and T Rambabu, coordinator of the foundation, also spoke.