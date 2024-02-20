Two dead after a car veered off from ORR at Narsingi in Ranga Reddy district

Two separate car accidents in Telangana have resulted in tragic outcomes, with lives lost and individuals critically injured in the incidents. The first incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Narsingi in Rangareddy district, where a speeding car veered out of control, causing it to plummet off the ORR. The accident claimed the lives of two youths, while three others sustained serious injuries.

Promptly responding to the distress call, the police initiated rescue operations and swiftly transported the injured to the hospital. Tragically, one individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene, and another passed away en route to the hospital. The police have attributed the accident to excessive speeding, prompting the registration of a case and the launch of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

In another incident, a car lost control and plunged into a valley at Chinna Pendyala in Chilpuru mandal, located in the Janagama district. The accident claimed the life of one individual, identified as Nagaraju, while another person sustained severe injuries.