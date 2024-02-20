Live
- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' Account Hacked, Cyber Crime Police Investigate
- Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know
- Young Telugu actor ties the knot in Jodhpur ceremony
- Dhanush unveils first look poster and title for his 50th Film – ‘Raayan’
- After ‘HHVM,’ Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of another mega film!
- Sreeleela responds to a troll video on her performance in ‘Guntur Kaaram’
- CP tells trainees to be self-disciplined
- Kiara Advani set to join Ranveer Singh in highly anticipated ‘Don 3’
- Delhi Earns Dubious Distinction: Highest Tax Evasion Record Sparks Urgent Inquiry
- Devotional Gathering in Kannepalli Tomorrow (21-02-2024)
Just In
Two dead after a car veered off from ORR at Narsingi in Ranga Reddy district
Two separate car accidents in Telangana have resulted in tragic outcomes, with lives lost and individuals critically injured in the incidents
Two separate car accidents in Telangana have resulted in tragic outcomes, with lives lost and individuals critically injured in the incidents. The first incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Narsingi in Rangareddy district, where a speeding car veered out of control, causing it to plummet off the ORR. The accident claimed the lives of two youths, while three others sustained serious injuries.
Promptly responding to the distress call, the police initiated rescue operations and swiftly transported the injured to the hospital. Tragically, one individual succumbed to their injuries at the scene, and another passed away en route to the hospital. The police have attributed the accident to excessive speeding, prompting the registration of a case and the launch of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
In another incident, a car lost control and plunged into a valley at Chinna Pendyala in Chilpuru mandal, located in the Janagama district. The accident claimed the life of one individual, identified as Nagaraju, while another person sustained severe injuries.