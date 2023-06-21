Two footpath dwellers murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After three of gruesome murder in Mailardevpally of city, on Wednesday two footpath dwellers were also found murdered at the location.



The police said that identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained and added that the victims were asleep on the pavement at Durga Nagar Mailardevpally when some unknown persons reportedly threw boulders on them leading to death on spot.

The locals who noticed the two bodies alerted the police.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary where they are preserved for autopsy.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

It is to mention here that three days ago, another person was found murdered in a similar manner in Mailardevpally. Police suspect that the same person might have killed the two men on Tuesday night. The police are checking the footages of closed-circuit cameras to identify the killer.