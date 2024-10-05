Two held for stealing Rs 30L

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North zone team, along with market police, apprehended two persons who stole Rs 30 lakhs from the owner of a gold refining shop. Police nabbed the accused and recovered the amount within 24 hours.

The police arrested Rohan Kadam (20) and Muzammil Baligar (21) both natives of Maharashtra. The police seized Rs 29,92,000, a car and two mobile phones from them. Pruthviraj Salunkhe and Prasad are absconding.

According to police, Rohan Kadam is a native of Maharashtra and has been working in Jyothirling Refining at Pot Market, Secunderabad, for the past four days. Police said on Thursday, the owner of the Jyothirling Refining gave him 400 grams of gold to hand over to S M Jewellery, Secunderabad, and bring back cash. Rohan had planned in advance, handed over the gold to S M Jewellery, and took the cash of Rs 30 lakh, but didn’t hand over the money to his employer. He ran away with Muzammil, Pruthviraj Salunkhe, and Prasad and left Hyderabad in a car for Bengaluru.