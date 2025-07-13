Two leopards spotted at RCI Balapur

Hyderabad: Residents of Balapur and nearby suburbs experienced panic after reports emerged of two leopards being seen on the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) campus in Hyderabad on Friday.

A video circulating online captures the leopards strolling in a secluded area, and it is believed that they may have entered a heavily wooded section.

Local residents who claimed to have witnessed the animals have alerted both the police and the forest department. Officials from the Forest Department and Balapur police have visited the location to assess the situation and are reviewing footage from nearby surveillance cameras. Meanwhile, the management of Defence Laboratories School Vignyanakancha has urged parents to take utmost care of their children and not allow them to go outside alone under any circumstances until further notice.