Two young innovators devise smart devices to help people

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell's young innovators, Sunil and Sathwik, developed two innovative devices: a smart garbage collector robot and an astrl pole, which help to solve regular problems and challenges faced by the locals.

Sunil, a class 9 student from Government High School, Shaikpet, has developed a smart garbage-collecting robot designed for use in industries and healthcare facilities. Describing the device, he explained, “Removing waste from industries, particularly chemical factories and health centres, is a challenging task. To address this, I created a smart robot equipped with various sensors, beams, a battery, and a 2.0 full brain to collect waste and detect hazardous materials in factories. The process poses significant risks to humans due to potential exposure to toxic substances. This robot provides a safer alternative by performing these tasks autonomously. Additionally, there is potential for future AI integration to enhance its capabilities. Recently, our innovation was showcased and shortlisted in the Telangana State Innovation Cell's (TSIC) flagship Intinta Innovator programme.”

Emphasising the importance of the project, he explained that hazardous waste in industries such as chemical plants, hospitals, and nuclear facilities poses significant health risks to humans. Exposure to toxic fumes, infectious medical waste, and radioactive substances can endanger workers, making autonomous waste collection a safer option. The robot provides this safer alternative by handling hazardous tasks independently. With potential for future integration of Artificial Intelligence, its capabilities could be further enhanced. Currently, the project is still in the prototype phase, with plans to conduct trial runs in several industries to refine its functionality. The aim is to revolutionise waste management across various sectors.

Gandhari Aarush Raj, a young innovator from Nizamabad, developed the ‘Astrl Pole’, a solar-powered streetlight system aimed at reducing energy consumption and enhancing road safety. Describing the innovation, he said, "Traditional streetlights consume a lot of power and often malfunction, contributing to accidents.

To address this ongoing issue, I, along with three friends, created the astrl pole. It uses advanced sensor technology to adjust lighting intensity based on real-time vehicle detection and optimises solar energy absorption through tilt sensors. The system also includes an SOS emergency response feature for immediate assistance during accidents."

“The problem with conventional streetlights is that they remain fully lit even when unnecessary, wasting energy. Moreover, the lack of a rapid response system during road emergencies poses significant risks, especially in remote or poorly lit areas. The team is currently testing the prototype and plans to launch it once positive results are achieved,” he added.