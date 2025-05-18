Ultra-modern pain clinic comes at OGH

Hyderabad: The first-ever pain clinic at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) —a pioneering initiative in government healthcare in Telangana—was inaugurated here on Saturday. It is dedicated to offering free, comprehensive pain management services to the public.

According to doctors, this marks a significant milestone in public health. It aims to bring advanced and compassionate care to patients suffering from chronic and complex pain conditions, especially those who cannot afford treatment in private healthcare setups. The clinic is equipped with modern diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, allowing a multidisciplinary approach to pain relief and rehabilitation. The goal is to bridge the gap in accessible pain management services within the government sector.

The establishment of this clinic has been made possible through the generous contributions of donors, including NRI doctors, who provided equipment, expertise, and financial support. Notable contributors include Dr Surender Sandella, Dr Ram Pasupeleti, Prof J Padmavathi Ragavender Rai, Chandrakala Hariprasadh, HariprasadhGopikishan and others.

The new facility was inaugurated by health secretary Christina Changthou and Director of Medical Education Dr Narendar Kumar.