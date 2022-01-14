Unidentified assailants stab youngster to death in Hyderabad

A youngster was killed by unidentified assailants here at First Lancer in Humayun Nagar on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Sohail Quadri (25), a resident of Bhola Nagar.



The police suspect that Sohail is suspected to have had an argument with the assailants who attacked him with knives in fit of rage. Sohail who suffered multiple injuries was dead on the spot. Passersby who noticed the victim lying in pool of blood alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

The Humayun Nagar police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy. It was suspected that previous enmity between the assailants and the victim might have led to the murder. An investigation is underway.