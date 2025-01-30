Unidentified Man Found Dead in Balanagar; Police Suspect Murder

A body of an unidentified man was discovered in a remote area of Jinkalawadi, Balanagar, on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect that the man, believed to be in his forties, was murdered after being attacked with a blunt object.

Local residents alerted authorities after spotting the body lying in a wooded area. Upon receiving the information, Balanagar police officers promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

Preliminary examinations suggest the victim was bludgeoned to death. Police have started collecting evidence from the location and are reviewing nearby surveillance footage for any potential leads.

The circumstances surrounding the victim's death are under investigation. The police suspect that the man may have been familiar with his attackers and possibly accompanied them to the location. An altercation may have occurred before the fatal assault.

As part of their investigation, surrounding police stations have been notified, and efforts are underway to identify both the deceased and the perpetrators. The body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, as police continue their probe into the incident. A case of murder has been registered by the Balanagar police.