Union Bank holds GK Quiz

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India conducted its ‘U-Genius 3.0 National Level General Awareness Quiz’ across the 48 cities, and in Hyderabad at Sevalal Banjara Bhavan Auditorium, Road No.10 Banjara Hills on Saturday. Over 125 schools and 1,400 students (Classes VIII to XII) participated.

The event was inaugurated by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy (IPS) in the presence of Kare Bhaskara Rao, Chief General Manager and Zonal Head (Telangana State), Arun Kumar, Deputy Zonal Head, Regional Heads, Quiz Master Palak Kumar, motivational speaker Pradeep Kondiparthi and other dignitaries.

The CP addressed the youth on the rising menace of drug abuse in minors, alerted and guided them on how to be informed and take necessary precautions.

Bharti Vidya Bhawan Team was declared winner of Hyderabad City Round and will be participating in the Zonal Level round in September 2024 in Vizag. The Zonal round winner will get to attend the grand finale in Mumbai.

Union Bank of India is giving prize money of Rs 2 lakh to the grand finale winner, Rs 1 lakh for the 1st runner-up and Rs 50,000 for the 2nd runner-up.