Unions, govt discuss safety norms in mines

Kavadiguda: The Director General of Mine Safety organised a bipartite meeting with mining trade unions at CGO Towers on 'Strategic actions for enhancement of occupational safety and health in mines' here on Friday.

The meeting discussed the current safety status in mines, future challenges in mines safety, the broad expectation from DGMS on safety in mines and how to address the gaps between trade unions and government through deliberations and implementation of Safety Management Plan (SMP) through participation of the union representatives.

Fruitful deliberations were held during the meeting and representatives from various trade unions made valid suggestions to the DG on measures to be taken to enhance safety and health standards in mines.

R Subramanian, Director General of Mines Safety, and Deputy DGs C Ramesh Kumar, Gubba Vijaya Kumar, DK Sahoo, Malay Tikadar, K S Yadav and Prabhat Kumar, directors and officials South Central Zone, 92 representatives of various trade unions from all over the country participated in the meeting.