United Way of Hyderabad opens another skill training centre at Narsingi 

Hyderabad: With an aim to equip the youth with entrepreneurship skills, the United Way of Hyderabad (UWH), a non-profit organisation has opened its second free Skill Training Centre on December 17, at Manchirevula village in Narsingi area under Manikonda Municipality.

"Founded in the year 2010, the UWH has embarked on setting up its second centre at Narsingi after Vattepally under Bahadurpura. The NGO has planned to reach out 250 students in its first year of operations. Students enrolled at the centre will have to undergo two months of training in basic work readiness curriculum including spoken English, Information Technology (IT), work etiquette sessions, mindset and exposure sessions, besides CV preparation sessions and attending interviews," informed Rekha Srinivasan, CEO UWH. In order to promote skill development among underprivileged youth, a programme themed 'Hunar' was introduced in 2019. Over the last three years the NGO reached out to over 500 youth from the Old City through the programme. With intent to reach out to more youth the UWH opened its second skill training centre in Narsingi.

"During the training programme the students will be buttressed with support of scholarship that would help them concentrate on their subject and expand their horizon. All the enrolled aspirants will be offered with placement after the conclusion of training programme, she said."