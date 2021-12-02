University Grants Commission balm to National Cadet Corps students

Hyderabad: The students enrolled with National Cadet Corps (NCC) can now heave a sigh of relief as the University Grants Commission has asked the universities and colleges to conduct separate examinations for them.

It can be mentioned here that the NCC cadets lose out on most of the classes as they are called in to perform multiple duties by the Central and State governments and higher education departments, besides they volunteer for various nation-building activities, provide services during floods, natural disasters etc.

However, as they miss most of the classes, they are forced to appear for supplementary examination which proves as a drawback for them with most of them becoming not eligible for gold medals, merit scholarships and recognition of distinction.

The UGC, understanding the plight of the NCC cadets, in its communication to all universities and colleges said that the NCC cadets were involved in preparation, training camps for Republic Day Camp during November and December each year and were missing out on classes while serving selflessly.

Hence, it has asked all the higher educational institutions to conduct special examinations on separate dates for NCC cadets instead of asking them to write supplementary exams.

As the new UGC directive comes in December, both the public and private universities and colleges will have to hold separate examinations for the NCC cadets from the ensuing semester examinations.

The new decision ensures that NCC cadets do not face any problems and end up being treated candidates passing supplementary examinations. The decision would now provide an opportunity to get due recognition for their services as NCC cadets and make them eligible for recognition in their studies.