University of Hyderabad researchers publish paper on step-efficient synthesis of Tamoxifen

Hyderabad: Shubham Dutta (lead author), currently working as a PhD Research Scholar under the guidance of Prof Akhila K Sahoo in the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) along with Shashank, Manash, Shengwen, and Vincent (collaborator on theoretical study from CNRS UMR 8182, Université Paris-Saclay, Orsay Cedex, France) recently published a work on "Cationic-palladium catalysed regio-and stereoselective syn-1,2-dicarbo functionalisation of unsymmetrical internal alkynes" in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.

This discovery paves the way for the step-efficient synthesis of various anti-cancer drugs such as Tamoxifen analogues, which are likely to be more efficient and less damaging to the body.

The transformation is highly regioselective and will lead to all-carbon-substituted olefins, structurally similar to Tamoxifen.