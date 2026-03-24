UoH, Census Dept launch Microdata Lab for advanced research

In a major initiative to strengthen data-driven research and policy analysis, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Telangana, Ministry of Home Affairs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday. The agreement establishes a dedicated Census Microdata Workstation at the University’s School of Economics, providing researchers with secure access to anonymised, record-level census data.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior government officials and university leadership. Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) Prof. J. Anuradha, Registrar Dr Devesh Nigam, and Dean of the School of Economics Prof. Debashis Acharya joined DCO Director Smt. Bharati Hollikeri, IAS, and Deputy Registrar General Shri R. Gyanashekar, among others, to mark the occasion.

The workstation will enable in-depth demographic studies, customised socio-economic analysis, and advanced statistical modelling to inform regional and national development strategies. A joint Steering Committee comprising representatives from UoH and the DCO will oversee research proposals to ensure high-quality scholarship. “This facility is not limited to University members; it is open to all qualified researchers,” the committee noted.

Housed in a 1,000 sq. ft. air-conditioned facility on the East Campus, the workstation is equipped with dedicated servers, specialised terminals, and industry-standard statistical software such as SPSS and STATA. “Strict data-handling protocols have been put in place to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of census records.”

Prof. Chandan Sarangi, Director of the Research and Development Cell, emphasised that the initiative would “unlock the potential of national datasets” and provide critical insights into India’s demographic and socio-economic landscape. The collaboration also reflects the government’s commitment to making census data more accessible for academic and policy research.

The MoU makes the University of Hyderabad one of the few institutions in Southern India to host such a facility, positioning itself as a hub for advanced demographic and policy research. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the quality of scholarship and evidence-based policymaking in the region.