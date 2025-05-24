UoH Prof elected as FRS, UK

Hyderabad: Prof Chennupati Jagadish, Institution of Eminence Chair Professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), UK, on Friday. According to officials, Prof Jagadish has made seminal contributions to the development of new types of LEDs, lasers, and nano devices for optoelectronic applications.

His work has been widely recognised, with over 800 publications and nearly 38,000 citations. As IoE-Chair Professor at UoH, Prof Jagadish mentors faculty members and students, guiding them in launching research programmes in frontier areas of nanotechnology and semiconductors.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH lauded Prof Jagadish’s unique contributions to science, technology and society.