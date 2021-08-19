  • Menu
UoH scholar to present PhD at European meet

Shiva Ram, a research scholar in the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), is presenting his PhD work on ‘Colour vision aids for colour vision deficiency patients: A systematic review’ at 43rd European conference on visual perception (ECVP) 2021 scheduled from August 22-27

Gachibowli: Shiva Ram, a research scholar in the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), is presenting his PhD work on 'Colour vision aids for colour vision deficiency patients: A systematic review' at 43rd European conference on visual perception (ECVP) 2021 scheduled from August 22-27.

He is working under Prof B R Shamanna and Prof Chakravarthy Bhagvati, dean, School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS), UoH. This project has also been collaborated by the senior faculty of optometry, Dr Baskar Theagarayan, University of Huddersfield, UK.

ECVP, first held in 1978, is an annual meeting devoted to scientific study of vision, particularly visual perception and multi-sensory processes related to vision. Recently attracting between 700-900 participants from across Europe, North America, and the Asian-Pacific region, it is now one of the largest international conferences in the field.

It is a travelling meeting, moving to a different European location and hosted by a different local organising committee each year. Due to Covid-19 pandemic it has shifted to virtual meet.

