UoH shines in QS World Rankings, secures spot in 7 subjects

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of seven subjects in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject released on Wednesday.

According to UoH officials, the ranks for seven subjects for the year 2025 included English Language and Literature (251-300), Linguistics (301-350), Sociology (301-375), Chemistry (451-500), Economics and Econometrics (501-550), Physics and Astronomy (601-675) and Biological Sciences (651-700).

The 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides an independent comparative analysis of the performance of more than 18,300 individual university programmes taken by students at more than 1,700 universities in 100 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines.

Professor BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said, “We are thrilled to see the university consistently featured in the QS World Rankings by Subject. We aim to expand our presence in these rankings by adding more subjects.”