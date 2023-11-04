  • Menu
Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
Uppal Constituency Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple in Chiluka Nagar.

Uppal Constituency Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple in Chiluka Nagar. The Congress candidate was accompanied by his followers and Congress party cadre.

After offering the prayers, there was a Anna Daanam program where the Congress party cadre participated.

