Uppal: Mardaani 2 screening arranged for women cops

Uppal: It was an entertaining start to the New Year for women staff of Rachakonda Commissionerate when the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, arranged a special movie screening of Mardaani 2, for them at Asian cine square, on Wednesday.

The Commissioner on this occasion also celebrated New Year festivities by cutting the cake along with all women staff at the theatre. Acknowledging the hard work put by the women cops, CP Mahesh Bhagwat said, "Screening of the movie was a simple gesture towards acknowledging the hard work put in by women cops especially in the sphere of work life balance and to provide them a recreation on New Year day." "

The year 2020 is being observed as year of woman safety and that his women force as well as Rachakonda police as a whole will stand up to the cause," he added further. The Women cops also expressed their happiness over the special gesture of made by their leader. They stated that the movie dealing with a woman police officer unearthing child trafficking racket has motivated them to learn more, be more courageous and enhance their professional skills.

About 190 women cops were present at the movie screening along with other delegates like Additional CP Sudheer Babu, DCP Malkajgiri Kum Rakshita Murthy IPS, DCP Crimes Yadagiri, Additional DCP She teams Saleema, Additional DCP Admin Shilpavalli, trainee IPS Sneha Mehra, Rachakonda Security Council Womens Forum Joint Secretary Lata Rama Subramanyam, Member Vishnu Priya CCMB, Margadarshaks Ramadevi, RajaniM., Sitamahalakshmi from Infosys and Inspector Manjula.