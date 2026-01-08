Uppal Mini-Shilparamam hosts vibrant thematic handicraft expo

Hyderabad: The Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, Government of India, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Productivity Council, jointly organised a “Thematic Exhibition” at Uppal Mini-Shilparamam.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Sunil Kumar Babu, Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, along with assistant director of handicrafts. Suvarchala and senior programme officer of Andhra Pradesh Productivity Council Vijay Sagar Reddy, who marked the occasion by beating drums and lighting the ceremonial lamp. Visitors can explore a wide array of handicraft products, including cross stitch, Banjara embroidery, fabric painting, wooden dolls, Kalamkari, zari-zardozi, coconut shell crafts and much more.

The student group of Kalangan Cultural Centre, under Guru Kumari Divya Pathak, enthralled the audience with a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance, adding a cultural touch to the exhibition.