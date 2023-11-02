Live
Upset woman hangs herself in Hyderabad
Leaves a suicide note explaining the decision of extreme step
Hyderabad: Upset with life, a woman reportedly committed suicide in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident took place on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of LB Nagar police station. According to the police and locals, Dhananjaya and Swathi (33) of Chintapatla village, Yacharam mandal, Rangareddy district, are living in Sainagar, Hastinapuram, Shirdi, along with their two sons.
Dhananjaya is a government teacher. Dhananjaya and Swati had breakfast on Wednesday morning. Later she sent a lunch box to her husband. Sons went to school. After everyone left, she locked the doors of the house and hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.
In the evening, Dhanunjaya called Swati several times but she did not respond, so he came home. Suspicious as the doors closed, he broke the glasses above the front door of the house and entered the house and found Swati hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. He immediately informed Swati's father Bikshapati and the police. The deceased's father, Bikshapati, filed a police complaint at 9.45 pm.
The police have registered a case and are investigating. Swati left a suicide note saying that she was working hard for higher studies, but her body was not cooperating and having a blur vision, for which she is taking the exteme step. Police recovered the suicide note and started investigation.