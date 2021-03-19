Uptick in Covid cases, vaccine wastage worries Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the high rate of vaccine wastage and the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the State.

She directed Raj Bhavan officials to get a report from the Health department on the vaccine wastage in which Telangana topped the country, about the increase in cases in schools and hostels besides measures taken to contain the spread. "Large number of students testing positive concerns me," she said.

The Governor was reviewing the developments in the State with the Raj Bhavan officials through a video conference from Raj Nivas, Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor.

"I am concerned about the high number of Covid-19 positive cases in a couple of residential schools. I am worried about the high rate of vaccine wastage in our State. When more than 70 countries are seeking our vaccine, we cannot afford to waste vaccine. All eligible need to get vaccinated," she added.

Dr Soundararajan advised people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 preventive norms to contain the pandemic. "After taking the vaccine also we need to adhere to the preventive norms so as to prevent the spread of the virus," she added.

Referring to the nutritional intervention in tribal habitations, the Governor said she would launch a training programme for resource persons in the first week of April.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan led the team of Raj Bhavan officials in apprising her of the developments in the State during the video conference.