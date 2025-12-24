Urea App proves a hit among farmers across 5 dists in state

Hyderabad: Themobile application introduced by the Agriculture Department has proved to be a significant success among the farming community, with over 60,500 bags of urea purchased through the platform during its experimental phase in five districts. Official data reveals that the app has gained rapid traction, with more than one lakh downloads recorded within the last two days alone. A total of 19,695 farmers utilised the digital tool to secure 60,510 bags from their nearest dealers. The breakdown of participation across the pilot districts includes Adilabad (897 farmers), Jangaon (5,150), Mahbubnagar (3,741), Nalgonda (3,618), and Peddapalli (6,289). Notably, the initiative also supported 217 tenant farmers who booked 678 bags through the system. Authorities confirmed that minor technical glitches encountered on the first day were resolved immediately to ensure a smooth user experience.

Farmers have expressed satisfaction with the application, highlighting the transparency it provides regarding stock availability at local dealerships. The system allows users to book their requirements remotely and collect the stock at their convenience by presenting a One-Time Password (OTP) at the shop. Following the successful two-day trial, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to monitor the performance for a few more days before implementing the service across the entire state.