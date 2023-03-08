US Consulate Hyd to begin services from new building from March 20

The US Consulate Hyderabad will begin consular services from its new and state-of-the-art Consulate building in Nanakramguda from March 20 in the city. The services in the new Consulate will begin on March 20 at 8:30 am. The current operations at the Paigah Palace will cease at 12 noon on March 15 and the Consulate will be closed to the public from 12 noon on March 15 until 8:30 am on March 20.





Visa applicants who have a visa interview scheduled between March 8 and 15 should go to Paigah Palace for their interviews and those with a visa interview scheduled on or after March 23 should go to the US Consulate's new facility in Nanakramguda.





All other visa services including biometrics appointments, "dropbox" appointments (interview waiver), and passport pickup – will continue to take place at the Visa Application Center (VAC), located at the Lower Concourse, Hitec City Metro Station, Madhapur.





Starting 8:30 am on March 20, the US citizens who require emergency consular services should call 91 040 6932 8000 and those with non-emergency consular questions were encouraged to email [email protected], an official release said. For general questions about consular services, call 91 120 4844644 and 91 22 62011000.





For updates, follow the Consulate's social media accounts: Twitter (@USAndHyderabad), Instagram (@USCGHyderabad), and Facebook (@usconsulategeneralhyderabad).











