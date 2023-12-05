Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Just In
US doctors visit Osmania Hospital
Hyderabad:A team of doctors from the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, United States is on a visit to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to conduct training for hospital doctors and other caregivers on Point Of Care Ultrasound (POCUS).
The visit by the team of doctors from the United States is a part of the MoU between the Hospital for Special Surgery New York and Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad.
“The training in POCUS is done to train the doctors, especially Anesthesiologists working in operation theatres, emergency rooms, and ICUs as part of their study to show how ultrasound can be used in resource-limited settings to identify the pathology of lungs, heart, and abdominal organs including trauma for immediate action and treatment plan for effective and efficient patient management in such settings,” said Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender.
The international team of doctors who are conducting the POCUS training at OGH includes Dr Erica Tafuro, Dr Lucia Lee, and Dr Jaison Haidar from the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, and Dr Lars Knudsen from Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark.