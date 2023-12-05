US doctors visit Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad:A team of doctors from the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, United States is on a visit to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to conduct training for hospital doctors and other caregivers on Point Of Care Ultrasound (POCUS).

The visit by the team of doctors from the United States is a part of the MoU between the Hospital for Special Surgery New York and Osmania General Hospital/Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad.

“The training in POCUS is done to train the doctors, especially Anesthesiologists working in operation theatres, emergency rooms, and ICUs as part of their study to show how ultrasound can be used in resource-limited settings to identify the pathology of lungs, heart, and abdominal organs including trauma for immediate action and treatment plan for effective and efficient patient management in such settings,” said Superintendent, OGH, Dr G Nagender.

The international team of doctors who are conducting the POCUS training at OGH includes Dr Erica Tafuro, Dr Lucia Lee, and Dr Jaison Haidar from the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, and Dr Lars Knudsen from Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark.