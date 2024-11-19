Utsav-The Sweets Cafe & Live Kitchen Opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Utsav-The Sweets Cafe & Live Kitchen has officially opened its doors in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, offering a new experience for sweet lovers in the city. The cafe was inaugurated by Bigg Boss contestants Manas Nagulapalli and Amardeep Chowdary, who attended the event as special guests.

The café, founded by two young entrepreneurs, Surya from Kakinada and Shravani from Hyderabad, aims to bring a fresh twist to traditional Indian sweets. The concept includes a live kitchen where customers can watch their sweets being made on the spot, ensuring freshness and quality in every dish.

Speaking at the event, Amardeep Chowdary expressed his support for the new venture. "Thank you to everyone who has come to support Utsav. I’ve always had a love for sweets, especially kajjikayas, and it’s great to see such a unique business opening here. The concept of making sweets right in front of the customers is a wonderful idea. I wish Surya and Shravani all the best and hope they expand this to more locations," he said.

Manas Nagulapalli also shared his excitement about the café’s opening. "I want to thank everyone who showed up today to support Utsav. The sweets here are delicious, and putareku is my personal favorite. I’ll definitely recommend this place to my friends. I hope Utsav becomes a big success and opens more branches in the future," he said.

Surya, one of the founders, explained the inspiration behind the venture. "This is our first project in Hyderabad, and we are excited to introduce the live kitchen concept. We believe people will appreciate the quality and freshness of our sweets, and we hope to receive their support as we grow this business," he said.

Shravani, the other co-founder, expressed her admiration for the special guests. "I have been a fan of Amardeep since his earlier days in serials, and we are lucky to have his and Manas' blessings. Our goal is to provide high-quality sweets to everyone, and we hope that people will enjoy our offerings," she said.

With its focus on quality and innovation, Utsav-The Sweets Cafe & Live Kitchen is set to make a mark on Hyderabad's food scene. The founders are optimistic about the future and hope to expand their business in the coming years.