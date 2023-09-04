V Hanumantha Rao takes jibe at KVP’s comments

Hyderabad: Another senior leader V Hanumantha Rao made sensational comments against senior Congress leader KVP Ramachandra Rao. If we go into details, KVP said that he should be seen as a half Telangana man. He has been in Telangana for decades and asked the Congress leaders to include him in Telangana. He said that even after his death, he will be merged in the soil of Telangana.



VH countered KVP's comments. Don't you remember Telangana during the Telangana movement when they held placards saying no division of the state, He asked. He said that Congress is strong in Telangana and the party is weak in AP, so it would be better if KVP goes to AP and works. VH's comments became a topic of discussion in the party.