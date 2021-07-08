Vaccine drive for family members of GHMC employees

Hyderabad: With the directions of the State government, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to begin vaccination drive for the family members of GHMC employees and Self Help Groups (SHGs) within the GHMC limit.

The civic body has already set up 100 vaccination centres in the city to conduct massive vaccination drives to speed up the process. Previously, it has also conducted special vaccination drives for the employees of GHMC and SHGs and other categories, and now it's the turn for the family members of these groups.As a part of this in the circle levels, the officials informed the self help groups to vaccinate their family members at their nearest vaccination centres. The GHMC officials said that all the arrangements were made at these vaccination centres to administer at least 1,000 jabs at each centre. However, the civic body has started giving the vaccine to above 18 years of age, people can directly go to their nearest vaccination centre after registering their details in the Cowin portal and show the OTP message in the vaccination centre to take a jab.