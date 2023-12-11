Vaktha is worth attending for building self-confidence

Hyderabad: While accentuating what they have achieved after attending the two-day training on public speaking, the Vaktha participants felt that this training not only provided important tips on speaking but brought about a major change in their personality.The training programme was jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on December 9 and 10.

Expressing satisfaction after the conclusion of training, the participants, who attended the 120th batch of Vaktha, termed it as a lifetime experience. They felt a complete transformation in their attitude and body language within two days and these two days of training had help them face the larger crowd without fear and also thanked the faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who helped them to overcome fear to face the crowd and boost their morale.

K Yadaiah from Rangareddy said, “I was eagerly waiting to be part of this training programme for the past two years but hesitated to get enrolled, finally this time I could attend the training session.

This two-days training has helped me to grasp many techniques of skill development and could communicate with other participants and learned many things from them.”

A participant from Nandyal , M Naga Krishna Rao Reddy said, “Earlier whenever my name used to announced in any meeting, I always use to make excuses for facing the crowd by but after attending these two days, I can confidently face the larger crowd and the experiences during the last two days were very informative. I thank Bal Reddy sir for the Vaktha programme.” B Dayakar, another participated from Rangareddy, stated, “On the first day of the training, when my name was announced for introducing myself I hardly could speak but after completion of two days training I am able to speak few words all because of this training.”

The 121 batch of Vaktha will be held on January 20 and January 21. For information, interested persons may contact phone 9704830484.