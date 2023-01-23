Vaktha seen as a turning point in life

Hyderabad: The participants who attended the 110th batch of Vaktha jointly organised by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills in Jubilee Hills on January 21 and 22, described their experience as a 'turning point' in their lives. They learnt the tips provided by experts as significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience after attending a two-day training session.

A majority of those who took part in the programme felt like transforming into a personality that can change society. While expressing satisfaction at the end of training, they described this as a complete transformation in their attitude and body language during the training and expressed confidence that they would become good orators. While expressing satisfaction after the conclusion of training, they termed this training as a lifetime experience, which will transform them to become good public speakers.

After training, the participants were all eager to grab the mikes, rather than waiting for someone to call their name.

The faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy said that public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips, do's, don'ts and techniques related to public speaking. He explained to the participants that they ought to practice regularly to become good speakers. He also asked the participants to note down and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators.

While providing their feedback, A Nagabhushanam from Bapatla said that he overcame the stage fear during the two-day training and is ready to speak on any topic in front of a huge audience. He felt that anyone who attends this kind of training would become a good public speaker, regardless of his or her educational background.

Karimulla Khan from Palnadu claims that she lost her `stage phobia' after attending the programme. She vowed to regularly practise the tips provided during the training.

S Sandhya felt that the training had equipped him with an opportunity to learn tips, which she otherwise would have never learnt through other means. Feeling confident after attending the training programme, she described it as the best training session in the communication model. The 111th batch of Vaktha will be held on February 11-12, second Saturday and Sunday. For information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177.