Varied Durga Puja pandals offer a glimpse into Bengal’s rich culture

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for the Durga Puja celebration by local Bengalis to recreate that special elation that makes the puja a cultural extravaganza. The celebrations have acquired a flavour of Bengal this year. Most pandals will have unique attractions, as organisers have chosen various themes to raise awareness on the environment or represent an aspect of culture and history.



The other themes include Terracotta style and Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Karnataka. For the six days of Durga Puja celebrated from October 19 the pandals here are being decorated and the Durga idols are getting finishing touches.

Rajdeep Poddar, media secretary, Cyberabad Bangali Association, Miyapur, said “this year the puja celebrations will be a combination of traditional and contemporary styles. The theme will be on Terracotta. The idol will be crafted with Ganga porati (porous soil ). The pandal will have the touch of ancient times. The Terracota-themed mandap will showcase our rich heritage. People also will get an idea how puja used to happen in earlier times."

Said Dr Chiranjit Ghosh, founder,UttaranBangiya Samiti, Narsingi, “As slowly theme-based puja culture is growing in Hyderabad, going with the flow this year we have planned to celebrate puja in a very grand manner. Our puja will be performed by following all traditional rituals. This year the theme will be on re-creating Shobhabazar Rajbari (Shobhabazar Royal Palace located in Kolkata). All rituals and traditions the Royal palace follow, the same will be followed”.

Said Krishnendu Roy, one of the organisers, Utsab Cultural Association, Gachibowli, the pandal put up by the association always has an innovative touch. This year we have all decorations in clay, including the goddess saree to ornaments. Everything will be made of clay; even the complete pandal will be made up clay. With focus on being eco-friendly, we hope the pandal that highlights the importance of villages inspires visitors to be attached to their roots.

BangiyaSanskritik Sangha, Secunderabad, is celebrating its 55th year by fashioning its pandal on the theme of Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Karnataka. However the major attraction of the puja is going to be the ten women dakhis (drummers),” said Subrata Ganguly, general secretary.