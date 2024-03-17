VC Sajjanar appointed chairman of ASRTU standing committee

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar has been elected as the new chairman of ASRTU, a central public sector undertaking. Sajjanar was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the standing committee at the 54th General Body Meeting of ASRTU held at The India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. He will continue in the post for a period of one year, the ASRTU announced. TSRTC Chief Mechanical Engineer (CME) Raghunatha Rao has been elected as the member of the Standing Committee.

ASRTI vice president and APSRTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, RTC MDs of other states congratulated VC Sajjanar on being elected as the new Chairman of the Standing Committee. Sajjanar thanked the MDs of all the RTCs for electing him. “As chairman of the standing committee, I will do my best to strengthen the public transport system,” he said.







