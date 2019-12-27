Vendors asked not to occupy road at Shapur Rythu Bazaar

Quthbullapur: An awareness programme was conducted by the Jeedimetla traffic police at Shapur Rythu Bazaar on Friday. They explained about the traffic and regulations to petty vendors, pushcart holders and surrounding shop owners.

The police told them about safety, security and stressed that they should occupy the roads while selling vegetables. They especially elaborated about the newly amended MV Act and present traffic issues in the limits of traffic police station at Jeedimetla.

Right from early hours to late hours the day, the stretch at Rythu Bazar witnesses traffic jams as the vegetable sellers occupy the main road, creating traffic congestion. The traffic turns even worse during peak hours. Traffic police took the initiative to create awareness among the petty vendors to address the issue.