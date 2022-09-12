Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to Krishnam Raju

Hyderabad: Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Monday visited the residence of veteran Telugu actor and former union minister U Krishnam Raju here on Monday and paid last respects to him.

Speaking to the media, Venkaiah said that Krishnam Raju left an indelible mark on Telugu films and politics. "Actor won the hearts of lakhs of people by serving as MP and Union Minister," he recalled and described him as an actor with remarkable talent.



Expressed grief, Naidu stated that it is unfortunate that Krishnam Raju is no more with us. "I am praying may his soul rest in peace," he mentioned and added that he came to know about the demise of Krishnam Raju when he was in Vijayawada.



The 83-year-old senior actor is survived by his wife and three daughters. Last rites of Krishnam Raju, paternal uncle of actor Prabhas, will be performed at his farm house near Chevella.