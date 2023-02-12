Vergne triumphs in maiden Hyderabad Formula E-Prix

Hyderabad: The ABB FIA Formula E World, the world's first all-electric FIA Formula E World Championship, being organised in India for the first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, arouses curiosity among commoners, race enthusiasts and celebrities alike as the seasoned Jean Eric Vergne of DS Penske won an action-packed Hyderabad E-Prix here on Saturday. The 33-lap electric race had thrills both on and off the track as it marked a successful return of a high-profile motorsport event in India.

The organisers raced against time to get the Hyderabad Street Circuit ready for Formula E's debut in India but in the end, they pulled off the event amid a lot of fanfare. Vergne held off a strong challenge from Envison Racing's Nick Cassidy to cross the chequered flag in the first place despite having less than 0.5 percent energy left in the car.

Antonio Felix Da Costa of Porsche gained from a 17-second penalty handed out to Sebastian Buemi for 'over power' to secure the final spot on the podium. Mahindra Racing, in their first home race, recovered from an ordinary qualifying session earlier in the day to seal a points-finish via Oliver Rowland.

Rowland finished sixth from 10th on the grid while di Grassi came 14th from 17th on the grid. Loss of energy in the final moments of the race cost Mahindra a double points finish.

Jake Hughes' crash on Lap 23 brought out the safety car, contributing to a thrilling finish.



Mitch Evans of Jaguar Racing bagged the pole position but a collision with his teammate Sam Bird on Lap 13 effectively ended the race for the Tata Group-owned team.

"So happy for the team. It has been a very difficult three races and I could not be more proud of my team because we never gave up. We have a good car, maybe not the best at the moment but we never give up and keep working hard," said race winner Vergne.

A sizeable crowd turned up to watch the electric cars vrooming around the heart of the city, covering Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Gardens and NTR Park.